IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – A pilot that was killed on Wednesday during a plane crash that took off from Salt Lake City has been identified.

East Idaho News reports the pilot is Brittney Infanger, 30, a woman from Salmon, Idaho.

Brittney took off from Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday at 7 a.m. and was scheduled to land at the Burley Municipal Airport in Idaho at 8:35 a.m, according to a Flight Aware tracker.

Before she could arrive at her destination, her single-engine plane crashed into a potato processing plant in central Idaho, killing her during the impact. She was delivering packages for UPS when the fatal crash happened.

(Courtesy of East Idaho News)

“The company she worked for has a contract with UPS,” says Jim Bob Infanger, Brittney’s father. “They’ve got quite a few pilots and they fly six or eight of these routes every day and she was one of their main pilots flying a UPS route for them.”

Her dad tells East Idaho News that Brittney has been flying for 11 years and was a “well-respected pilot way beyond her years.” Her dad adds that Brittney flies to the Burley Municipal Airport all the time and is familiar with any area obstacles.

“There’s a 60-foot chimney sticking out of the top of the food processing plant — no lights on it, dead center — straight across the runway,” says Jim Bob. “So whenever you come in, you have to fly over the top of this and drop down.”

Jim Bob tells local reporters that he’s upset with the county for keeping what he believes is “ a dangerous airport in operation.”

“That airport needs to be closed, period,” says Jim Bob. “I’m a pilot myself and … many pilots have told me how unsafe the Burley airport is and how they’ve begged the county to relocate it. They’ve allowed this potato processing plant to continue to expand and this chimney comes up and has a huge amount of steam. If the wind is blowing (a certain direction), you fly right into this wall of steam. That was the case that morning.”

The cause of the crash has not been released and more details are expected to be confirmed by The Minidoka County Coroner later this week.

In the wake of her passing, Brittney’s family is remembering her legacy, recalling how she loved flying more than anything, excelled in athletics, was her class valedictorian and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Birmingham, England.

Brittney graduated from Utah State University with a business finance degree and became a flight instructor in Mesa, Arizona. During the pandemic, Chelsea relocated to Salmon, Idaho to work for Gem Air, continuing to provide flight lessons.

Brittney’s sister, Emily Goodrich, remembers her as an adventurous, kind and loving soul.

“I’ve always said sisters make the best friends and she really was the best friend to me,” says Goodrich. “I think everybody who knew her felt like she was their best friend.”

Since the tragic crash, Brittney’s family has received an outpouring of love and support from their local community.

Jim Bob is reminding everyone to “hug your family because you never know when you won’t be able to tomorrow.”

“The world is a darker place without her light, but I believe Heaven is a little more beautiful with her there,” says Emily. “She saw more and lived more in her 30 years than most do in 100. My angel sister has gained her permanent wings.”

Brittney leaves behind her parents, seven siblings and many nieces and nephews.