19-year-old McKay Bergeson from Bountiful died Saturday after he was hit by a car in LaFayette, Georgia, according to a statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bergeson was reportedly riding his bicycle, along with his missionary companion, when the car hit him. His companion was not injured.

The church said Bergeson had been serving in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission since December 2019.

The statement from the church went on to say, “We express our sympathy and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this difficult time.”

