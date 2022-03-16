UTAH (ABC4) – LDS Church temples will be returning to a sense of normalcy after a new announcement on Tuesday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says temples will begin transitioning to full operation after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic closures.

As states begin reopening and relaxing COVID-related restrictions, Church officials will also follow that lead.

“Now that more people are immunized, we are pleased to announce that temples throughout the world will gradually return to more normal operations, including the elimination of face masks and capacity restrictions,” officials said in a letter to Church leaders around the globe.

The decision to resume normal operations will be made by the presidencies and area presidencies of each temple in consultation with the Temple Department.

Church officials hope to return temples to their full capacity soon enough.

“We are grateful for the sacred work performed in temples,” says the Church. “We trust that our members will rejoice in the lessening of restrictions and will increase their commitment to temple and family history work.”