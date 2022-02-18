LDS Church leaders will determine mask protocols

by: Vivian Chow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Local Church leaders are now being tasked with determining whether masks should be during meetings and activities.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent the updated protocol to leaders around the world.

Although local leaders can determine mask protocols, masks will still be required at temples.

Church officials cite the high amount of elderly, vulnerable people who still attend.

Officials also say local leaders should still consider the guidance of local health and government official guidelines.

