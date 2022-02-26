(ABC4) – History was made this past week in the West African country of the Republic of Gambia. For the first time, an Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has visited the country. Elder D. Todd Christofferson along with other Church leaders arrived in the capital of Banjul on Feb. 23.

According to a news release published by the Church of Jesus Christ, the Church leaders met with the president of The Gambia and dedicated the country to the preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ during their visit.

In meeting with President Adam Barrow, Church leaders were additionally introduced to Vice President Isatou Touray and First Lady Madame Fatoumatta Bah Barrow at the State House.

The Apostle went on to offer a prayer at sunrise on the morning of Feb. 24, officially dedicating The Gambia to the Church.

Elder Christofferson weighed in on the country’s dedication, stating, “It’s a power that was granted with the Restoration. It was part of the charge of the Apostles in ancient times. It’s part of the charge of the Apostles today. This dedication opens the possibility now for us to be registered to establish the Church formally to begin to plant the seed and to grow.”

He continued, “I mentioned in my dedication prayer that this is oftentimes an unremembered place, but it’s God’s creation. These are his people. He remembers them. He knows them, and He is anxious to bless them as well as me or you or anyone in the world.”

On the day they arrived in The Gambia, the Church leaders witnessed 11 Mormon baptisms, nearly doubling the Church of Jesus Christ in the country. Prior to their arrival, only a dozen Latter-day Saints had been living in the country of roughly 2.5 million people. Today, the number stands at 23 Latter-day saints.