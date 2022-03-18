SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a limit on the general conference taking place this April.

Church officials say the April 2022 General Conference will be limited to 10,000 people per session.

The conference is taking place on April 2-3 in downtown Salt Lake City.

Officials say ongoing construction around Temple Square will make impact those who are traveling to the event.

Construction at Temple Square (Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Because of this, Church officials are encouraging attendees to seek public transit. Free use of Utah Transit Authority (UTA) bus and rail services will be granted to those who present a conference ticket.

Face coverings and mask-wearing during the event will remain optional at this time.

“We are grateful to again welcome Church leaders and members from around the world who will be traveling to Salt Lake to participate in the conference,” says Church officials.