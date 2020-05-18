LDS Business College declines CARES Act funding while helping students in need

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., right, and other bipartisan legislators, signs the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act after it passed in the House on Capitol Hill, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington. The $2.2 trillion package will head to head to President Donald Trump for his signature. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — LDS Business College announced in a release that though they appreciate the support that Congress has provided to institutions of higher education through the CARES Act, the College will not accept funds from the act.

Though funds were allocated to the college through the CARES Act, the College did not apply for or request these funds due to private funding available, LDSBC said.

LDSBC officials said they have informed the Department of Education of the decision so that it could allocate resources elsewhere. LDSBC is also reaching out to impacted students about private funds they can access through the College.

“We remain committed to ensuring that our students can continue their education at LDSBC with a unique focus on skills-based curriculum and engaged learning,” according to the College’s Public Affairs Office. “Thanks to the support of our sponsor, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we are able to keep our tuition low while providing our students with an excellent education.”

In addition to providing financial aid to students, LDSBC employs over 10 percent of its students.

“We will continue to look for opportunities throughout this pandemic to assist our students, who have always been our first priority,” a release from the College said.

