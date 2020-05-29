FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Layton man suspected in killing a woman he met on Tinder last weekend made his first court appearance in court on Friday.

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, appeared in Farmington’s 2nd District court at 9 a.m. on one count first-degree murder.

Hunsaker is accused of killing 25-year-old Ashlyn Black on May 24.

Hunsaker called 911 at 3 a.m. to report he had killed someone inside his home at 1300 North Reid Avenue, a press release from the Layton Police Dept. stated.

When officers arrived they found a 25-year-old woman on the floor with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Typically first court appearances are to assign a defense attorney and read suspects a list of their charges. Hunsaker was appointed public defender Mark Arrington and additionally waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

His next court date has been scheduled for June 16 at 8:30 a.m in front of Judge David Connors.