Layton resident calls the Snoqualmie Fire a ‘wakeup call’

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters lifted evacuation orders allowing residents to go home Tuesday night just before 7:30 p.m.

Crews marked the Snoqualmie Fire at 117 acres.

Firefighters laid down several hoses around homes incase the fire comes back west.

Layton Fire is asking folks, “PLEASE do not drive over or tamper with those hose lines.”

Kim Osborn with the US Forest Service says the fire will remain at zero percent containment but that will change Wednesday morning.

“I think it might be a wakeup call. Yeah, I think it might be,” says Mike Montoya.

Montoya lives on Fernwood Drive. It was one of the streets evacuated Monday night. He says he got a text telling him the mountainside was on fire and couldn’t believe it.

“I poked my head out and was like, ooooook it is on fire,” he says. “About 10-15 minutes later the cops come banging on the door and the fire department telling me it’s time to leave.”

Montoya says he rushed to gather his medication, pants, shave kit, ID, and his cat Sluggo.

“This is what I learned,” he tells ABC4 News, “Yeah that 72-hour kit thing is real.”

Here is his reasoning why, “Cause you’re going to be staying at a hotel, or you’re going to be staying at a friends house, or you might be sleeping in your truck like I did in a church parking lot overnight.”

Montoya spent the day Tuesday watching five helicopters drop tons of water on the Snoqualmie Fire.

“I’m glad we have that asset. I saw the CH-47 the Chinook come down and yeah, I’m like good get some more of those Chinooks, put this damn fire out,” says Montoya.

The U.S. Forest Service Dana Harris says each time the Chinook makes a trip it drops 2,500 gallons of water.

That helped the six teams of 20 firefighters on the ground. They were in charge of cutting through the dense oak brush while laying down fire lines to the north, south, and west of the fire. Each one carrying nearly 70+ pounds of gear.

“We look to them and are like, that is pretty amazing. So these guys really put in the extra effort,” says Commander Erik Bornemeier with the Davis County Search and Rescue Team.

Layton Fire and the Forest Service are investigating what caused the fire.

Officials say if you see anything suspicious in the area around the Snowqualmie Fire Monday night around 10 p.m., give them a call.