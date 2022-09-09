LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Layton City Police Department (LCPD) issued a community alert on Friday concerning two reported incidents in which adults allegedly approached children who were alone and asked them to get in their vehicles.

The first reported incident took place on Sept. 7 at South Kimball Drive at 4 p.m. when an older white man who was seen wearing a black hat and sunglasses approached a young boy who was walking his dog. LCPD says the man asked the boy to get into his vehicle. The boy reportedly ran away while the suspect left the area in a black SUV “believed to be a Jeep Cherokee” with an L.A. Dodgers Logo sticker on the right corner of the rear window. The case to reference when reporting further information on this incident is 22-23349.

The second reported incident occurred shortly after on Sept. 9 at 2450 North Church Street at 10:45 a.m. when a young girl was taking out the trash. Police say the girl was approached by a 20 to 30-year-old African American or Hispanic man in a white passenger vehicle thought to be a Ford Crown Victoria. The man reportedly waved for the girl to get in his vehicle, to which she ran back inside the house. LCPD notes that this suspect was last seen “driving at a fast pace south on Church Street from 2400 North.” The case to reference when reporting further information on this incident is 22-23508.

Regarding these two cases, the LCPD is asking anyone with further information to contact them at (801) 497-8300, and have expressed that they “want to release this information to raise public awareness and encourage community members to continue to be vigilant and teach kids how to keep themselves safe.”