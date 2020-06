LAYTON, Utah (ABc4 News) – The Layton Fire Department responded to a structure fire just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to Layton Fire crews the structure was a two story home near 8th East and 9th North.

Firefighters say neighbors noticed smoke and fire coming from the family room. Crews say the couple was able to get out of the home uninjured.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time with an initial damage estimate is $100,000.