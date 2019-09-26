Layton and Syracuse Police searching for car thieves

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Layton and Syracuse are looking for a group of car thieves who stole one vehicle and ransacked several others.

“Three guys get out, one checks the truck on the side and then two guys checked the cars here,” says Jessica Tran who lives in Syracuse.

Tran says these men came to her home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to steal items out of their cars.

“That was unnerving. I slept in the living room. I was like I’m so unsettled right now,” she says.

Luckily for her, the vehicles were locked and her cameras captured an unmasked suspect.

Tran says, “There is a part of me that is like, ‘yeah that’s right you’re on camera,’ as he suddenly realizes he has to cover his face. But mostly I just get annoyed. I’m like don’t be jerks.”

Those jerks Syracuse Police say broke into several vehicles while police were trying to respond to the home.

Detective Bryce Weir with the department says, “As [officers] were getting into the area, began finding property out in the street. Went through the property and were able to start uncovering what was going on. “

Most of that property police say were licenses and purses all taken from unlocked car doors.

“There are people that are going to go get into those vehicles and take those kinds of things,” says Det. Weir. “So we defiantly encourage people to be careful what they leave in the vehicle, try and lock vehicles up but unfortunately these things happen when vehicles are locked or unlocked.”

Just before 1:00 a.m. in Layton, twenty minutes later, Jeremy Sampson’s German Sheppard started barking.

“I yelled at her to stop,” Sampson says. “She kept barking so I came downstairs to put her away and then I noticed my garage was open, and at that point, I walked back upstairs after closing the garage, looked out the window and noticed we were missing a vehicle.”

Their car captured driving away by neighbors home surveillance.

Sampson says Tuesday evening his wife took their toddler inside and forgot the keys their 2016 Honda CRV. Also inside the car was a garage opener he believes the men used to get inside the garage alerting the family dog.

“We just had the one vehicle theft in that area that we think is probably related to these cases in Syracuse,” says Lt. Travis Lyman with the Layton Police Department.

Sampson says, “We are kind of hoping they get them.”

Law enforcement is asking folks to remember to lock their car doors at night, taking out their valuables, and to close their garage doors as part of their evening routines.

If you recognize any of the men in our story, you are asked to call the Layton and Syracuse Police Departments.

