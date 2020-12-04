Lawsuit filed against Utah pharmacy accused of illegally distributing thousands of opioids

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — A civil lawsuit has been filed against a Utah pharmacy that allegedly distributed thousands of highly addictive opioids.

According to a news release, Ridley’s Family Markets Pharmacy in Morgan, Utah became under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency after it was discovered that the pharmacy forged 160 fraudulent prescriptions for two of the pharmacy’s customers.

Ridley’s Family Markets Inc., which operates 31 grocery stores and two pharmacies throughout Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Nevada, is accused of failing to recognize several “red flags” of illegitimate prescriptions, according to a news release.

The Ridley’s Pharmacy in Morgan is the second pharmacy owned by the company to be accused of writing fraudulent prescriptions, as a Ridley’s Pharmacy located in Casper, Wyoming was found to have written 200 fraudulent prescriptions for dangerous opioids.

The lawsuit also claims that Ridley’s Pharmacy in Morgan, Utah failed to act as the “last line of defense between powerful controlled substances with high potential for abuse and the people seeking them.”

MORE STORIES: