UTAH (ABC4) – Gov, Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will be participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize a new prison opening on Wednesday.

The brand new Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF) will be replacing the current prison in Draper. The land for the new correctional facility was purchased back in 2016.

Officials say keeping the current prison in Draper would cost the state an estimated $239 million in repairs and upgrades over the next 20 years to keep the facility operating at its current capacity.

State officials say the Draper prison site will be redeveloped and estimated to bring in around $1.8 billion in annual economic output and $94.6 million in annual tax revenue for state and local governments.

Other Utah lawmakers and officials attending the ceremony include: