Law enforcement officers shoot and kill a man in Farmington

FARMINGTON (ABC4 News) – The Davis County OICI Protocol Team is investigating a deadly police shooting that took place on an existing crime scene just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to a statement, the Utah Department of Public Safety, Farmington City Police Department officers, and Troopers with Utah Highway Patrol were looking into a stolen vehicle near the intersection of 650 W State Street in Farmington Sunday morning.

While officers were conducting an inventory of the stolen vehicle, a passenger car crashed into a Farmington patrol vehicle. The only person in the car then left his car and “aggressively engaged” both the Farmington officers and UHP Troopers.

According to police, the man was armed and advanced towards the officers and troopers. Police say that the man failed to respond to verbal commands and deadly force was then utilized.

According to officers, the man had a weapon that “could cause death or serious bodily injury to the officers”.

Police say that a state trooper and a Farmington police officer then both discharged their firearms at the man.

Officers then quickly began life saving measures on the man. He was then transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died from gunshot wounds that he sustained in the incident.

The man’s name has not yet been released but officers say he was 29-years-old.

Police say that they believe this incident is completely separate from the initial stolen vehicle investigation.

Police officer’s body cameras captured the incident and will be released once an investigation into the incident has been completed.

This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.