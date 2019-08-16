Latter-day Saints church releases protection training for leaders of the faith

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a protection training for leaders of the Utah-based faith that is part of an ongoing effort to protect children and youth.

The Church says the training will be done through an online course “for all adults who interact with children and youth in their Church assignments.”

The Church also encourages parents and other members who don’t have callings specific to children and youth to complete the training, too, as the course is “designed to increase awareness, highlight policies and identify best practices for supervising and interacting” with young members of the church.

Friday’s announcement focuses on Jesus Christ’s love for His children and how “His Church does not tolerate abuse of any kind.”

The training will launch for members in North America and other nations will soon follow.

For more information on the training click here.

What others are clicking on: