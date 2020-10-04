Latter-day Saints’ Church president announces new temples, including one in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Six new temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are to be built throughout the world – including one in Utah.

During Sunday’s afternoon session of General Conference, Church president Russell M. Nelson announced temples to be built in Lindon, Utah; Tarawa, Kiribati; Port Vila, Vanuatu; Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala; Sao Paulo East, Brazil; and Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

In a Facebook post, Lindon City says they look forward to working with the Church and the construction of the temple.

“What a great opportunity to welcome people to our community as they come to visit this future building,” Lindon City writes. “We anxiously await their formal announcement of the exact location within the city.”

During Nelson’s remarks, he told members no matter their challenges, to live each day so they are prepared to meet God — noting this is why the Church has temples.

“The Lord’s ordinances and covenants prepare us for eternal life, the greatest of all God’s blessings,” Nelson said.

Utah has 17 operating temples, and seven additional temples in various stages of construction. Those that are being built are in Saratoga Springs, Layton, Red Cliffs, Tooele Valley, Orem, Taylorsville, and Syracuse. The Lindon temple adds to the growing number in the Beehive State, bringing the total to 25.

Following Sunday’s announcement, the Church now reports 230 temples — some of which were recently announced, others under construction or in operation.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, temples were temporarily closed in March. In recent months, temples in Utah — and throughout the world — continue to reopen in a phased approach.

“With phase two now in place in many temples, thousands of couples have been sealed, and thousands have received their own endowments just in the past few months,” Nelson said. “We look forward to the day when all worthy members of the Church can again serve their ancestors, and worship, in a holy temple.”