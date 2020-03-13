Latter-day Saint officials announce closure of public areas around Temple Square

FILE – This Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, shows the Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has postponed a key meeting of top global leaders scheduled for April 1-2 because of the spread of the coronavirus around the world. The faith is also discouraging members from traveling from outside the United States for a twice-yearly conference set for the weekend of April 4-5 in Salt Lake City, the religion said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced closures to all public areas of church-owned buildings in and around Temple Square amid coronavirus concerns in Utah.

The closures will begin Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. until further notice, according to the Church’s communication department.

The buildings that will be closed include:

Conference Center

Assembly Hall

Tabernacle

North Visitors’ Center

Family History Library

Church History Museum

Relief Society Building

Church Office Building

Beehive House

Church History Library

Church officials say construction work on the Salt Lake Temple will continue as planned. At Welfare Square, operations will remain open but public tours are temporarily discontinued going forward.

