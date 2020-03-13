SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced closures to all public areas of church-owned buildings in and around Temple Square amid coronavirus concerns in Utah.
The closures will begin Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. until further notice, according to the Church’s communication department.
The buildings that will be closed include:
- Conference Center
- Assembly Hall
- Tabernacle
- North Visitors’ Center
- Family History Library
- Church History Museum
- Relief Society Building
- Church Office Building
- Beehive House
- Church History Library
Related: Temporary adjustments made to Latter-day Saints temple’s around the world
Church officials say construction work on the Salt Lake Temple will continue as planned. At Welfare Square, operations will remain open but public tours are temporarily discontinued going forward.
- Latter-day Saint officials announce closure of public areas around Temple Square
- Are you protected by sick leave during the coronavirus outbreak?
- Humane Society: Include pets in preparedness plans for coronavirus in Utah
- What do pregnant women need to know about coronavirus?
- Gov. Herbert orders 2-week ‘soft closure’ of public schools to prevent spread of coronavirus in Utah