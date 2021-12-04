Latter-day Saint missionary hospitalized after shooting, suspect at large

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (ABC4) – A Latter-day Saint missionary in Alabama has been hospitalized after being shot by an unknown assailant on Friday night.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has identified the victim as 18-year-old Michael Fauber of Dayton, Ohio.

Fauber has undergone surgery for his injuries and is currently in serious, but stable condition. The suspect is currently at large.

Church officials say the incident happened at the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills while a basketball game was being played in the center’s cultural hall.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Fauber was seen speaking to an unknown individual who entered the building. That’s when officials say the unidentified man shot Fauber several times before fleeing the scene.

Fauber was transported to the UAB Hospital in Birmingham for surgery. No other missionaries were injured during the shooting. The victim’s parents have been notified and will be arriving at the hospital on Saturday.

Authorities are currently investigating the situation and Church officials are cooperating with law enforcement.