Latter-day Saint missionary dies following crash in Canada

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Keck Family

BRITISH COLUMBIA (ABC4 News) – A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died from injuries sustained in a crash on Friday.

Church officials said Elder Bryant Keck, 19, of Sanford, Colo. –serving in the Canada Vancouver Mission– died Tuesday with his mother by his side.

Elder Dallin Thompson

Elder Keck and his companion, Elder Dallin Thompson, had been driving in Kamloops in British Columbia when their vehicle collided with a truck.

Elder Thompson remains in critical condition at the hospital.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Elder Keck as they mourn his passing and honor his life and missionary service. We continue to pray for Elder Thompson and his family as well as the individuals in the other vehicle. We hope everyone involved in this tragedy will feel the comfort and peace of the Holy Spirit during this difficult time,” said the church in a statement.

Church officials said the condition of the occupants of the truck was unknown.

