Latter-day Saint missionaries to be moved from African countries amid coronavirus concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In light of the spread of coronavirus and new travel regulations instituted by several African governments, missionaries currently serving in most missions in Africa who are not native to those regions will be temporarily moved.

Missionaries from outside Africa will return home to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution, according to a church spokesperson. These missionaries will receive new temporary assignments in their home countries based on capacity and need.

The church’s spokesperson said missionaries from Africa will travel directly to their new assignments in their home countries. However, missionaries who are unable to return home due to travel restrictions will continue serving in their current mission.

These measures apply to all missions in Africa except Angola Luanda, Botswana/Namibia, Kenya Nairobi, South Africa Cape Town, South Africa Durban, South Africa Johannesburg, Uganda Kampala, and Zambia Lusaka, according to the Church spokesperson.

Church leaders say they are closely monitoring conditions related to the outbreak of COVID-19 and will make further adjustments as needed.

Information will be updated at the Church’s Newsroom.

