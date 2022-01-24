Latter-day Saint missionaries leaving Ukraine amid tension with Russia

UTAH (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that they will be moving current missionaries out of Ukraine, temporarily, due to “ongoing uncertainty” in the country.

On Monday, a church spokesperson said full-time missionaries assigned to both the Ukraine Dnipro and Ukraine Kyiv and Moldova will be temporarily assigned to missions outside of Ukraine.

The Church made the cautionary decision based on rising tensions in Ukraine that are disturbing the peace.

On Sunday, the State Department ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine to leave the country due to heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

The department also told non-essential embassy staff that they could leave Ukraine at the government’s expense.

A travel advisory had already been issued by the State Department and had warned against traveling to Ukraine because of COVID-19 as well as the tensions over Russia, but was changed Sunday to much stronger warning.

The State Department issued an advisory on Sunday saying, “Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Ukraine due to crime and civil unrest. Some areas have increased risk.”

There have been recent reports of Russia planning significant military action against Ukraine.

On Jan. 17, Russia’s top diplomat rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing to invade Ukraine. U.S. intelligence officials had determined that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage there and blame them on Ukraine in a “false-flag operation” to create a pretext for a possible invasion.

The claim was dismissed as “total disinformation.”

Due to the uncertainty of the situation, most of the missionaries from the LDS Church will be assigned to missions in Europe, and a few missionaries who are approaching their planned release date will complete their mission and return back home, the church said.