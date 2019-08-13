Latter-day Saint missionaries extinguish church building fire

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Missionaries extinguished a fire at a church building for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Layton.

Fire crews said they were dispatched to the fire at 3:08 p.m. and found that the fire had been extinguished by missionaries who were playing in a nearby field upon arrival.

These are some of the missionaries who put out a fire at this LDS Church in Layton. Officials say they also tried to chase down the suspects to give info to police. I'm live on @abc4utah News at 10 with more.

There was no evidence of forced entry into the building, according to fire officials.

The missionaries had reportedly entered the building to use the restroom and saw the smoke coming from the cultural hall stage curtains. The missionaries grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and put out the fire, according to fire officials.

The missionaries told fire officials they saw a car leaving the building and tried to chase it down to get some vehicle information but were unsuccessful.

Officials said inside the building there were items that had been pulled off the bulletin board and strewn on the floor.

Fire investigators are working to find out the cause of the fire.

The estimated amount of damage done to the church building is about $6,000 including clean-up, according to fire officials.

