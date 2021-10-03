Latter-day Saint general conference wraps up, messages from Church leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The two-day semi-annual general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has come to a close; members worldwide tuned in to hear messages from church leaders.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of 13 new temples worldwide, including one in Heber Valley, Utah.

The Orem temple is under construction, and President Nelson said once complete, the Provo temple will be reconstructed.

The church’s president and prophet encouraged members to increase their temple attendance.

“The Lord has declared that despite today’s unprecedented challenges, those who build their foundations upon Jesus Christ, and have learned how to draw upon His power, need not succumb to the unique anxieties of this era,” he said.

During Sunday’s sessions of general conference, several church leaders spoke about life’s challenges, and how to get through turbulent times.

“The beautiful struggles written into our stories are what draw us closer to the Savior and refine us, making us more like Him,” said Camille N. Johnson, the Church’s Primary General President.

“As we rely on the Atonement of Jesus Christ, He can help us endure our trials, sicknesses, and pain,” said Quentin L. Cook, Of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We can be filled with joy, peace, and consolation. All that is unfair about life can be made right through the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”

“Trust becomes real when we do hard things with faith. Service and sacrifice increase capacity and refine hearts. Trust in God and each other brings heaven’s blessings,” said Gerrit W. Gong, Of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“Hope is found in the gospel of Jesus Christ, and hope can also be part of your life,” said Anthony D. Perkins, Of the Seventy.

Through member donations, church leaders also said humanitarian efforts are increasing dramatically, offering relief to those in need.