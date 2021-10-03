Latter-day Saint Church leaders announce construction of 13 new temples

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 13 new temples around the world, including one in Utah.

At the close of the Sunday evening session of General Conference, President Nelson said new temples will be built in the following locations:

  • Kaohsiung, Taiwan
  • Tacloban City, Philippines
  • Monrovia, Liberia
  • Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Antananarivo, Madagascar
  • Culiacán, México
  • Vitória, Brazil
  • La Paz, Bolivia
  • Santiago West, Chile
  • Fort Worth, Texas
  • Cody, Wyoming
  • Rexburg North, Idaho
  • Heber Valley, Utah

President Nelson concluded with the announcement that the Provo temple will be reconstructed once the Orem temple is complete.

As of Sunday, The Church of Jesus Christ now has 265 temples announced, under construction or operating.

During the church’s spring session of conference, President Nelson announced the construction of 20 new temples, one of which will be built in Smithfield, Utah.

