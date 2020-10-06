Latter-day Saint Apostle Gerrit W. Gong and wife test positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife Sister Susan Gong have tested positive for COVID-19

Church spokesman Erick Hawkins says, ” As shared in General Conference this weekend, Elder Gerrit W. Gong was recently exposed to COVID-19 and did not participate in conference in person. He and Sister Gong have now tested positive for the virus.

“Their condition is mild, but they are being cautious and their health is being carefully monitored by doctors.

“The Church will follow all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect Church leaders, including self-isolation, as appropriate. We continue to encourage all Church members to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this global pandemic.”

Elder Gong is the first Asian-American to be sustained as an Apostle of the Church. According to the ChurchofJesusChrist.org website, Elder Gong is a Rhodes Scholar, who worked for the U.S. State Department, and for the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington D.C.

Both he and his wife served as full time missionaries in Taiwan.