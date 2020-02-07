Latest Storm brings concerns

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 NEWS) – One of the areas that’s expected to be hit hard by the storm is the Ogden Valley. If you’re driving the mountain passes, make sure you are prepared and give yourself plenty of time.

The backside of the Wasatch is expected to pick up a couple of inches through Friday afternoon and it is bringing concerns of black ice, road snow, and poor visibility.

Trucker Jeff Boyr said, “It affects it pretty regularly. It slows me down to get up and over the mountain. I go to Price and Vernal every day and it slows me down quite a bit.”

Mountain passes are the biggest concern as temperatures hover around 25 degrees.

“The risks involved with the climate, Do you want to do or don’t ya? If you don’t, then you try to divert from it,” said trucker Russell Ware.

Avalanches are another issue. Because of this concern, Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons are closed indefinitely, causing Alta and Snowbird to activate interlodge procedures causing skiers and snowboarders not to come home until it is safe.

