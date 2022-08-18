SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The latest Drought Monitor still shows 99% of Utah in “severe” condition, but there is a little bit of improvement to be seen. Thanks to the recent storms in southwest and south-central Utah the “extreme” portions of the state have dropped from 79% to 65%. Unfortunately, we have held steady at 4% “exceptional” (the most severe classification).



As evidenced, even with the amount of moisture that we’ve received lately, we are far from being out of the (very dry) woods. Remember to do your part with how you use water. It is still very common to see residents and businesses watering lawns directly after rainfalls. We’ve even seen some during a rain! Keep an eye on the weather conditions near you by following us, or even getting our Pinpoint Weather App so that you can do all you can to help us beat back this drought.