Election day 2020: Last-minute voting tips

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah is getting ready for a record-breaking voter turnout Tuesday.

More than one million Utahns cast their votes in this year’s election making it monumental.

“You know in 2016, we had 1.15 million votes, we are already almost at 1.1 million votes right now,” says Utah Director of Elections Justin Lee.

It’s too late to mail in your ballot, but there are still a couple of things you can do to make your vote count.

“Put it in the ballot dropbox. Those are available 24-7, and they will be available until 8 pm tomorrow night,” says Lee.

County Clerks say they will be checking voter drop boxes to process votes more frequently until 8p Tuesday.

“With COVID numbers spiking, we don’t want people standing in lines. We don’t want people hanging out at the polling places unless they really need that extra help,” he adds.

ABC4 News Investigator Jason Nguyen talks with Utah Director of Elections Justin Lee

One thing election officials will help you with is your voter registration and if you lost your ballot. You’ll just need two items to prove your identity.

“Usually a driver’s license works well. If you have a passport, that is fine. If you don’t have something like that, you want to bring a bank statement, utility bill, things that show who you are and where you live,” says Lee. “If you go to the polls, yeah, and you want to vote in person or you lost your ballot, you never got your ballot, take those voter ids and you’ll be able to vote.”

You’re advised to wear a mask and follow physical distancing guidelines if you plan on voting in person..

Election officials say they expect unofficial poll watchers at some locations.

If you feel intimidated while voting, you’re asked to contact your local polling supervisor, or if it gets out of hand, call 9-1-1.