UTAH (ABC4) – Utah residents still have time to submit ideas, symbols, colors, and themes for a new state flag. The deadline for submissions is April 30.

The initiative was launched in January by Gov. Spencer Cox. So far, more than 3,500 submissions of flag designs have been uploaded to the site.

Some of the top theme submissions include words like industry, mountains, beehive, pioneers, and family.

Some of the top symbol ideas include the Delicate Arch, Great Salt Lake, red rocks, and mountains.

In August, the public will be invited to comment on designs chosen as finalists, which will be posted on Flag.Utah.gov.

Utahns may submit their drawing or digital design of the new flag here.

Utahns can also take a brief survey on the website to express the kind of words, themes, or symbols they’d like to see on the new flag.