Larry H. Miller’s $25 million dollar coin collection to be sold

SANTA ANA, CA (ABC4 News) – Over the years, Larry H. Miller, the owner of the Utah Jazz quietly collected coins. Now his astonishing collection of 1,600 coins valued at over $25 million will be sold.

Example of a Draped Bust Silver dollar from 1804

The coin collection will be sold in two separate events, on Nov. 12 and Dec. 17.

The collection of the late Larry H. Miller is made up of a large group of rare coins. According to a press release sent to ABC4 News, the coins are “only found in the most legendary cabinets of U.S. numismatics”.

Numismatics is defined as collecting, coins, paper currency, or medals.

Some of the highlights of the collection include an 1804 Draped Bust Silver Dollar, the value estimated at $3 million and up.

1894 Barber Dime Courtesy Coin Week

Flowing Hair Silver Dollar Courtesy: Smithsonian

Mormon 10 dollar gold Courtesy: Utahmining.com

1886 O Morgan Silver Dollar

1884 Morgan Silver Dollar Courtesy Govmint.com

An 1894-S Barber Dime is worth $1.25 million and up.

An 1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar estimated to be worth $1 million and up.

An 1884 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar, the finest one known to exist, is estimated at $1 million and up.

Miller’s collection also includes a 1849 Mormon which is worth up to $500,000.

To many Utans, Larry Miller is best know for being the former owner of the Utah Jazz and the auto dealerships, he also started the Megaplex Theater Chain. What many did not know is that he owned 60 car dealerships throughout the Western part of the U.S. Miller was also a lifelong resident of Salt Lake City, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Miller married his High School sweetheart Gail.

In many ways Miller is the epitome of the American dream, rising from a modest background to huge success in business, sports, and entertainment.

The press release states: “By the time Larry passed away in 2009, he had created one of the finest collections known. He instructed his wife to sell the coins at his passing but knowing how much they meant to him, she could not bear to part with them. However, after eleven years, she decided it was time to do something else with the value invested in the collection, and that is what precipitated the sale of this collection. Whatever value is realized from Larry’s coins will be donated to Intermountain Health to build one of the finest Children’s Hospitals west of the Mississippi in Lehi, Utah. Larry would agree with this decision–blessing lives was, is and will continue to be the legacy of Larry and Gail Miller.”