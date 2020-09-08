Large wildfire prompts evacuations in Mapleton, more evacuations near Hobble Creek Canyon

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are battling a wildfire at the east end of Springville.
The Ether Hollow fire has grown about 1,000 acres, according to fire officials. Evacuations are underway in Mapleton as a result of the fire. Fire officials say further evacuations are possible soon in Hobble Creek Canyon.
Fire officials added that both upper and lower sections of the Grind Stone community are being evacuated. About 80 personnel are assigned to the fire including air, heavy equipment, and ground resources.
The fire is burning on the hillside east of 1700 East in Springville. The fire was reportedly started by target shooting.
Due to high winds, nearly all aerial firefighting resources are unable to fly over to help extinguish the fire.
Residents are asked to help out by avoiding the area and to keep the roadways clear for fire vehicles.
Multiple roads are closed as a result of the fire including:
1700 E between 1200-1600 N
1600 N 1700 E for eastbound traffic
The roadway from Bartholomew Park (Springville) to 1600 N (Mapleton)
Current evacuations as a result of the fire are as follows:
- Quiet Meadow Lane
- Whiting Campground
Fire officials say everything north and east of 400 North 1700 East are in an advisory status.
Several local, state and federal agencies are on scene of the fire. Air support is on scene as well.
Mapleton City Offices have been opened for evacuated residents who need shelter.