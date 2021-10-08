Large Tortoise found roaming University of Utah Campus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A large tortoise was reunited with his family after being found on the University of Utah’s campus.

A University police officer found “Frankie” roaming near the Orthopedic Center on Oct. 3 strolling through a bed of grass.

Courtesy: University of Utah Police

Courtesy: University of Utah Police

The 50 pound tortoise was transported to a secluded area near the Natural History Museum by the officer, who waited for animal experts to arrive.

Campus officers eventually were able to get a hold of Utah Reptile Rescue, who then took custody of the tortoise.

U Police and Campus Security located a large tortoise near the Orthopaedic Center on Oct. 3. After connecting with Utah Reptile Rescue, we found the animal's owners and helped to reunite "Frankie" with his caretakers at the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home. pic.twitter.com/wlWODDUMwt — University of Utah Police (@UofUPolice) October 8, 2021

A few hours later, they were able to find the animal’s owners on Facebook and returned him to the William E. Christofferson Salt Lake Veterans Home.