Large Tortoise found roaming University of Utah Campus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A large tortoise was reunited with his family after being found on the University of Utah’s campus.
A University police officer found “Frankie” roaming near the Orthopedic Center on Oct. 3 strolling through a bed of grass.
The 50 pound tortoise was transported to a secluded area near the Natural History Museum by the officer, who waited for animal experts to arrive.
Campus officers eventually were able to get a hold of Utah Reptile Rescue, who then took custody of the tortoise.
A few hours later, they were able to find the animal’s owners on Facebook and returned him to the William E. Christofferson Salt Lake Veterans Home.