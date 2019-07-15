One dead, officer wounded after shooting in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – One person was killed, and a police officer was wounded after a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City Monday afternoon.

Salt Lake City police said three officers were dispatched to the report of a psychiatric problem around 1:30 p.m.

SLCPD Sgt. Brandon Shearer said while the officers were there conducting the investigation, shots were fired. One officer was shot and was taken to the hospital. Sgt. Shearer reported his condition as “stable.”

Another person was shot, and they died at the scene.

There appeared to be no further danger to the public following the shooting.

“It is safe in the area. The scene is secure,” said Sgt. Shearer.

Update on officer involved shooting at 580 S 500 w. Posted by SLC Police on Monday, July 15, 2019

Police said initially two officers had responded to the call and the third officer, who is also a member of the SLCPD Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), was asked to help with the situation.

Unified Police Department will conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.