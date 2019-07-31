Burglary suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An aggravated burglary suspect was shot and killed by police in Roy early Wednesday morning.

A press release from the Ogden Police Department says that at 1:50 AM, an Ogden Police K-9 Unit was called to assist Roy City Police with an Aggravated Robbery that was in progress at a medical clinic in Roy.

A call was made to 9-1-1 stating that a suspect had broken into the medical clinic, which ABC4 News knows to be the Ridgeview Pharmacy of the Tanner Clinic, and that the caller was frightened and hiding in a room inside the clinic.

Once the Ogden Police K-9 Officer arrived, the two agencies talked, and the decision was made to enter the Tanner Clinic in order to protect the person inside from potential violence.

The K-9 officer released the dog into the business and the dog, along with other police officers, started searching for the suspect. It’s then that the press release states the suspect attacked the officers with a weapon at close range.

Once attacked, the Ogden Police Department K-9 Officer, fired several rounds in self defense, hitting the suspect. The suspect was transported to a nearby emergency room and died there.

Per officer-involved shooting policy and protocol, The Weber County Attorney’s Office will be handling this investigation.

The Ogden Police Department has scheduled a press conference for 9 AM. ABC4 will have a crew there and bring you the latest updates as they become available.