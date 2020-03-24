Lagoon not opening due to coronavirus concerns

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Lagoon amusement park will not be opening this weekend due to the issues related to the coronavirus.

Representatives with the park said the decision was made in consultation with the Davis County Health Department. They added that the health and safety of guests, employees, and the community is of utmost importance.

This will be the first time since the end of WWII that Lagoon has not opened on schedule for any reason other than an inclement weather day, according to park representatives.

Park representatives believe that the Davis County Health Department directive will expire on April 1st, but could be extended. “The situation is fluid,” they said.

The park will update the public on this announcement at the beginning of each week to share plans moving forward.

