Labor Day Forecast sizzles, but weather pattern change on the way

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – After a record breaking Sunday in Salt lake City, heat will persist for the Labor Day holiday. Sunday brought a high temperature of 100 degrees, which broke the daily high record for September 1st, but also is only the second time ever Salt Lake City has dealt with a 100 degree temperature reading in the month of September.

RECORD REPORT: SALT LAKE CITY HAS REPORTED A TEMPERATURE OF 100F. THIS TIES THE RECORD FOR THE HIGHEST TEMPERATURE REPORTED FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER SET IN 1979 AND ALSO BREAKS THE DAILY RECORD OF 98F SET IN

1995. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/HnYgdglXXb — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 1, 2019

This heat is a result of a strong ridge of high pressure. Strong high pressure system is centered near the four corners region and is the reason we will see hot and mostly dry conditions to start the holiday week. The position of the high pressure and its clockwise flow will help pull the moisture pooled to the south of Utah spread north across the state starting Monday.

The state has been incredibly dry with a lack of monsoon moisture for the last three weeks. In the past 21 days, Salt Lake City has only received a trace of precipitation twice. A pattern change is underway this week, and it will bring the threat of thunderstorms back into parts of Utah. While the change will start Monday, dry thunderstorms are expected in Southern and Western Utah. Measurable moisture will move into those areas by Tuesday and Wednesday. Our ridge of high pressure will shift Wednesday, which will open the door for a better chance of rainfall and thunderstorm activity. There are slight chances Salt Lake City would see an isolated storm Thursday and Friday.

September is also the start of meteorological fall. While the official start of Autumn is a few weeks away, meteorological fall is primarily used by scientists for data. The difference is because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle.

On ABC 4 News at 10, Meteorologist Alana Brophy will look back at our meteorological summer and break down some of the temperature and precipitation trends we’ve been dealing with in Utah for the last month.