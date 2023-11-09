SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — KUCW will be airing the fourth Republican presidential primary debate next month.

NewsNation is hosting the debate on Dec. 6 and airing it on CW stations across the country. The contest is slated to take place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on the University of Alabama campus, according to Chris Stirewalt, NewsNation’s political editor.

Moderating the debate will be former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Varges, and Eliana Johnson, the editor-in-chief of The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website.

An encore presentation of the debate will air on KUCW from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The debate will be streamed live on www.NewsNationNow.com from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Donald Trump, the former president and current frontrunner in the polls, said Wednesday that he does not intend to participate in the fourth debate, The Hill reports. Trump has not participated in any of the primary debates so far.

During the most recent debate, which was held Wednesday in Miami, Trump hosted a rally nearby to appeal to South Florida’s Cuban community, The Associated Press reports.

It’s unclear yet if Trump will plan a similar rally event to coincide with the fourth debate.

For the other Republican hopefuls, they’ll need to meet a higher polling threshold to be on stage, according to a rule posted by the Republican National Committee.

The candidate will need to be polling at 6% or higher in two national polls, or at 6% in one early state poll from two separate “carve out” states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina), the rules state.

NewsNation, KUCW, and KUTV are all owned by Nexstar Media Group.