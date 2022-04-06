UTAH (ABC4) – This season beginning April 4 Krispy Kreme is excited to announce a new Spring minis collection, made up of three all-new, hand-decorated egg-shaped, shell-filled donuts as well as the return of the fan-favorite Mini Chick Donut.

The three new minis being released are the Chocolate Egg Donut, the Cake Batter Egg Donut, and the Strawberries & Kreme Egg Donut.

The Mini Chocolate Egg Donut consists of an unglazed shell filled with chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, and finished with blue and yellow decorative icing stripes.

The Mini Cake Batter Egg Donut is made up of an unglazed shell that’s been filled with cake batter Kreme, drizzled with blue icing, and jazzed up with pastel sprinkles.

Similar to the others, the Mini Strawberries & Kreme also starts out with an unglazed base. However, this fruity take on an American classic is filled with white Kreme and doused in strawberry icing, finished off with pastel sequins.

A holiday special we’ve come to know and love, the Mini Chick Donut, makes its return this year. The donut is made up of an unglazed shell filled with white Kreme, dipped in yellow icing and half dusted in white sugar, decorated like a sweet baby chick in yellow, orange, and chocolate icing.

“Spring in full bloom is the inspiration for our delicious new Spring mini eggs, each one filled with a fun and flavorful little bite of the new season,” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “These minis will add a basketful of joy to any spring celebration or activity.”