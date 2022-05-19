EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A fundraiser supporting the families of two boys who were killed in an Eagle Mountain DUI crash is being held this Saturday, May 21.

Popular doughnut shop Krispy Kreme is hosting “Doughnuts for Donations” to support the families of Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson, the two three-year-old victims.

The event is scheduled to take place at Cory B Wride Memorial Park located at 5806 Pony Express Pkwy in Eagle Mountain from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For every $10 donation made, Krispy Kreme will provide a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts or a voucher for the same item that can be redeemed at the Layton, Logan, Orem, Riverdale, Sandy, or West Valley Krispy Kreme shops.

100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the families of Ratliff and Jackson.

The suspect in the crash Kent Cody Barlow, 25, has been arrested for the deadly crash on May 2. Police confirmed Barlow tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of the accident and was traveling at speeds over 100 mph.

Since the fatal crash, community members have come together to remember the two spirited toddlers who were playing together outside when the tragic accident happened.