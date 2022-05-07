UTAH (ABC4) – Among all of the tasty deals and special Mother’s Day treats available tomorrow, Krispy Kreme is tacking on another gift option.

If your mom is known for her sweet tooth, don’t miss the opportunity to grant her her very own 16-count box of special Mother’s Day minis from Krispy Kreme.

This year, the donut chain is releasing three new minis to take part in the holiday festivities centered around the mothers of America.

The new offerings include a mini chocolate heart donut, a mini strawberry flower donut, and a mini cake batter sprinkled donut.

According to Krisy Kreme, the mini chocolate heart donut is dipped in chocolate icing and hand decorated with a pink icing heart so you can share the love with mom this Mother’s Day. The mini strawberry flower donut is set with an original glazed base dipped in strawberry icing and white sanding sugar, hand decorated with a white flower and finished with a dollop of light pink kreme filling. The mini cake batter is also set with an original glazed dipped in white icing, though this beauty is sprinkled with mini pastel nonpareils and topped with a portion of cake batter kreme filling.

Don’t miss your chance to get mom her sweet fix this Mother’s Day with the help of Krispy Kreme.