Kindness wins! Utah takes part in National ‘Do something nice day’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, (ABC4 News) – It happens every year, October 5th the day when you just do something nice. Similar in ways to national random acts of kindness day, but more subtle.

Our fast-paced lifestyles often zap kindness for the sake of efficiency, a lot of people can get so caught up in their lives they don’t even realize kindness has left their actions.

Experts say, kindness should never be sacrificed to get ahead in the world.

The beauty of kindness? It does not have to be something big. Unless of course you want it to be.

Being nice can literally change someone’s day. The person whose day could be changed could be our own, kindness can be instantly reciprocal.

According to NationalCalendarday.com, here are some things you can do to be kind.

Noticing someone’s signal in traffic and allowing them into your lane

Picking up the neighbor’s newspaper on your daily walk and placing it within easy reach

Opening a door for another person

Giving your place in line to a person with only three items

Tipping your service staff an extra dollar or two more than you usually would

Give a compliment

Encourage a student with an idea for a solution

Read to a child

Listen to someone who is lonely

How can you observe #DoSomethingNiceDay?

Just do something nice, buy someone a cup of coffee, say something nice to a clerk at a store, open a door, send a card just because, you could even do yard work.

The bottom line? It’s been reported that kindness can make someone else’s day better, and yours too.