Kindergarten class surprises school custodian with Happy Birthday in sign language

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kindergarteners at Hickerson Elementary did something very special for the guy who cleans their classroom and fixes things around the school.

They sang Happy Birthday to James Anthony for his 60th birthday.

But not in the usual way.

Their beloved school custodian is deaf.

So their teachers taught them to sing the words in sign language.

They spent Tuesday morning learning to sign, then called Mr. James to the classroom.

He was really surprised. You could say he was blown away.

Mr. James couldn’t hear the children singing, but he could feel the joy.

School secretary Bonnie Scott tells News 2 the kids love him.

He reads lips and helps teachers and special ed students learn to sign.

When he walks down the hall it’s High Five time.

Mr. James has worked at Hickerson Elementary for 15 years.