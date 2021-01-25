Kids Under Construction: News For Kids with Founders of XYZA News

(ABC4) – It’s been a difficult news week and kids are probably asking a lot of questions. There’s no one way to explain frightening news, but on this episode of Kids Under Construction, Donna talks to XYZA News for Kids’ founders Joann Suen and Sapna Satagopan to help in the conversations that might come up during family gatherings, with friends and others.

Kids need help understanding how to source news and put it into context. XYZA founders offer up much needed information and help for parents and kids alike.

“When a child says to you, Mommy, Daddy, can you play with me that’s code for ‘will you connect with me’. What we need to do as parents is really think about what our kids are up against,” shares Donna. “This is an unprecedented time and we really need to be present. We can go from zoom to zoom with work and school and kind of just cross paths and not connect.”

As most interactions continue to be virtual, Donna emphasizes the value of re-centering obligations and creating time for deeper conversations with your kids.

“We really need to focus and be present… Whether you meet for lunch, whether you meet for an after-school snack together… It’s important to be curious and ask your child, ‘what would you like to do to connect?'” she says.