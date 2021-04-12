Kids Under Construction: Why regular self-care is important for a child’s daily routine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, mindset, and routine both go hand in hand.

On April 12, Donna Tetreault joins ABC4 to share with us how crucial it is for children to understand the importance of regular self-care, not only for them but for their parents as well!

According to Tetreault, it is essential for parents to model self-care in front of their children. To demonstrate love for thyself and effort in maintaining a healthy routine serves children as a blueprint for what they should do for themselves.

Parents committed to regular self-care is a gift to children, Tetreault adds. “It really serves to children as model, so that they in turn can take care of themselves.”

“We don’t want to show that we’re suffering or that we’re working so hard,” she includes.

But what does self-care look like? According to Tetreault, it doesn’t have to look like margaritas on the beach or a massage.

For each parent, regular self-care can be different. Self-care can be spending time gardening, reading, mediation. It really is just anything that provokes a sense of relief from a hectic schedule.

“Even if it is for 15-20 minutes, do what matters and feels good to you. Do what is going to feed you individually,” Tetreault adds.

According to the parenting expert, demonstrating self-care helps children latch onto the idea of healthy habits and maintaining a healthy mindset.