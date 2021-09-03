Kids Under Construction: Tech Time Reboot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With the school year starting, it’s important to focus on technology and how it affects our daily lives.

Specifically when it comes to children, it’s important to set boundaries over how often time is spent using technology.

Parenting journalist and expert Donna Tetreault suggests tackling this boundary by including your kids in the conversation when determining appropriate technology time.

“We have to make sure we’re not using tech to our detriment,” says Tetreault. “We want to use it with a focus. Sure, it’s fun and entertaining, but we want to make sure we’re using it for the right reasons.”

Setting expectations with your children regarding where tech belongs in your lives is important.

Tetreault suggests taking some time to assess the role technology plays in your everyday life and how it can influence you and even impact your mood.

Outside of using technology for homework, screen time should be treated as a privilege and should not be overused or allowed to dictate the majority of home life, Tetreault says.

To see the full conversation with ABC4’s Emily Clark, watch the clip above.