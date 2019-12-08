Kids, families of the fallen get trip to Disney World

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Saturday, an event called Snowball Express took over the Salt Lake City International Airport — as those who lost an active-duty family member were rewarded with a trip to Disney World.

“The kids are the ones who make the biggest sacrifice. When a mom or dad dies in combat, and to see them celebrated — and just spoiled — is really wonderful,” said Jennie Taylor.

Her husband, North Ogden Mayor and Maj. Brent Taylor, was killed last year in Afghanistan.

The Snowball Express event is put on by Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines, with the goal of sending Gold Star families to Disney World for five days.

“It’s a huge show of community support, I can’t tell you how grateful I am — what this means to me and my kids,” said Taylor.

1,700 family members of the fallen are flying in from all over the country for the 5-day event at Disney World.

“We’re here to serve first responders, military families, veterans. And, frankly, their families,” said Ricardo Chavira with Gary Sinise Foundation.

WHAT OTHER ARE READING: