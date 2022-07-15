Andrea Jensen, frequent guest and fitness guru, came to Good Things Utah to share her best workout tips. Jensen, who donned stunning work out gear, mentioned how advantageous it is to pair cardio with weights. Cardio helps build stamina, provides endorphins and is great for the heart while weight training muscle strength and injury prevention. It is beneficial to do both and will only help you be your best self. Jensen teaches High Fitness, which she describes as “old school aerobics but kicked up a notch.” These are fun and exciting movements with a retro twist. “You take old school aerobics, all of those fun ‘pump it up’, but you’re adding in burpees, adding in squats, star jumps, tuck jumps, you’re just kicking it up.” said Jensen. These are something that everyone can do.

Jensen, alongside GTU host Deena Manzanares, started the segment with squats. It can be modified if necessary. You do a Burpee with no pushup. You shoot up to a plank and then come back up. If a burpee is not for you, do a double squat with a pointed toe.

Squats are beneficial to everyone but many times the alignment can be confusing. Many people believe the knees need to be over the toes, but it is best to have them over the ankles so as to not hurt the knees. Tuck jumps are jumps in which you tuck your knees into your chest, but you can modify the movement in a narrow squat, as Manzanares demonstrated. Both movements will target the same areas. Jensen finished the segment with a star jump, which she described as a spinoff of a jumping jack. You start with a narrow squat and then burst open. You can combine all of the movements for great fun.

On Jul. 21, Jensen will be hosting class at 7:30 p.m. There will be vendors, giveaways and a silent auction. To participate in the classes Jensen teaches, visit Ascend fitness studio in South Jordan or Awaken Studios in Murray. For more fitness tips, follow Jensen on Instagram.