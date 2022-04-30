(ABC4) – This spring, KFC is partnering with Proflowers to grant customers a deliciously perfect Mother’s Day gift. This year, spice up your usual flower arrangement by surprising mom with the chicken franchise’s Kentucky Fried Buckquet.

According to KFC, this DIY floral arrangement, once assembled, is one part fried chicken, one part fresh flowers.

To score this literal out-of-the-box Mother’s Day treat, order a KFC Sides Lovers Meal through the KFC mobile app or on kfc.com between May 1 through May 3 and receive a promo code to redeem your very own free Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit to surprise mom with.

As noted by KFC representatives, this gift includes 12 colorful roses, a glass vase, a KFC vase applique, eight skewers (chicken must be purchased separately), and a card for mom.

Once assembled, the Buckquet features crispy, golden tenders along with vibrant spring flowers–a duo no mother will be able to resist.