Ketamine Wellness Centers expanding to Salt Lake City in 2022

Blister packs of Ketamine lozenges are seen at Field Trip, the psychedelic therapy clinic in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 28, 2020. (Photo by Cole BURSTON / AFP) (Photo by COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – For those who are suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and chronic pain, a newer modern medical treatment facility will soon be available for residents in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas.

Ketamine Wellness Centers has been bringing IV ketamine therapy into mainstream health care since 2011, the company is now bringing the modern new medical treatment to Salt Lake City in 2022, a press release says.

The clinic, which is set to open on January 10, 2022, will be located in the suburb of Taylorsville at 6087 South Redwood Road, Suite B. This will be the first of the company’s clinics to open in Utah. The facility will allow for up to seven treatment rooms.

KWC is a subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp which considers itself, “a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world.”

Delic is planning to open 13 additional clinics across the country in the next 18 months as a way to expand access to millions who can benefit from new medicines and treatments for a variety of mental health conditions.

A Reno location was also announced in the press release Tuesday.

“Offering accessible, personalized and high-quality care is integral to Ketamine Wellness Centers’ mission, and we look forward to supporting the emotional wellness of new patients in Utah and Nevada,” said Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and Chief Operating Officer for Delic. “As the nation grapples with the ongoing silent mental health crisis, we are committed to helping patients struggling with various conditions get back control over their lives again and find relief through these powerful treatments.”

Delic Holdings also owns Ketamine Infusion Centers LLC in California and Arizona, making it the leading and largest psychedelic wellness provider in the country.

The company currently operates 10 ketamine infusion treatment clinics across eight states all of which include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Texas, and Washington.

To date, 60,000 treatments have been administered by KWC.